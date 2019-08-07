Village People co-founder Henri Belolo dead at 82

Henri Belolo, who co-founded the Village People and co-wrote the band's classic hits YMCA, Macho Man and In the Navy, has died. He was 82.

Scorpio Music, founded by Belolo, announced on Wednesday that he died Saturday. No details about the death were provided.

Belolo was born in Casablanca, Morocco, on Nov. 27, 1936.

He founded the six-member Village People along with Jacques Morali and lead singer Victor Willis. The group's self-titled debut album was released in 1977.

In 1978, the group released two albums, Macho Man and Cruisin' — which featured the international hit Y.M.C.A., co-written by Belolo. It peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard chart.

A year later, Village People released the album Go West, which included In the Navy, another song co-written by Belolo that peaked at No. 3 hit on the chart.