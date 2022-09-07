Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Bones of Crows, Broker among titles at 2022 Vancouver International Film Festival

The Vancouver International Film Festival will open with the Indigenous drama Bones of Crows — and has added an international film prize for emerging directors, organizers announced Wednesday.

2022 festival will also introduce international film prize for emerging directors

The Canadian Press ·
Grace Dove appears in a still from Bones of Crows. The five-part, hour-long drama has been selected to open the Vancouver International Film Festival on Sept. 29. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Organizers also shared the 41st edition will be a "complete in-person film festival," with roughly 130 features and 100 shorts. A small selection will be available for streaming across British Columbia.

The festival launches Sept. 29 with Bones of Crows, by Métis filmmaker Marie Clements, and wraps with the South Korean crime story Broker, by Hirokazu Kore-eda, on the final two days of the fest, Oct. 8 and 9.

New this year is a competitive series dubbed Vanguard, featuring eight narrative films by first and second-time directors.

The inaugural roster will see titles from Australia, India, and Mongolia vie for a $5,000 prize. VIFF also hands out $15,000 prizes for best Canadian film and best Canadian documentary, $3,000 for best emerging Canadian director and several audience awards.

Other titles bound for VIFF include buzzy festival films Triangle of SadnessThe WhaleWomen Talking and Brother.

