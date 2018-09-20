Veronica Mars starring Kristen Bell gets revived by Hulu
Hulu to produce new series; gains streaming rights to original episodes
Veronica Mars has another mystery to solve.
Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour interconnected episodes of the series, starring Kristen Bell, that premiered in 2004 and aired on UPN for two seasons and The CW for one. Bell announced the news Thursday on her Instagram account.
The original series centred around Bell as a whip-smart high school student named Veronica, who was a teenage detective and made the actress a star.
Bell also stars in NBC comedy The Good Place, which will premiere its third season Sept. 27, hosts the web series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell and recently appeared in the Netflix comedy Like Father. Bell also popped up in the opening musical number on Monday night's Emmy Awards.
Kickstarter-funded film
This isn't the first revival of Veronica Mars.
In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a Veronica Mars feature film that premiered in 2014 and took place 10 years after the show ended.
Hulu has also secured the streaming rights to the series.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.