Veronica Mars has another mystery to solve.

Hulu has ordered eight new one-hour interconnected episodes of the series, starring Kristen Bell, that premiered in 2004 and aired on UPN for two seasons and The CW for one. Bell announced the news Thursday on her Instagram account.

The original series centred around Bell as a whip-smart high school student named Veronica, who was a teenage detective and made the actress a star.

Bell also stars in NBC comedy The Good Place, which will premiere its third season Sept. 27, hosts the web series Momsplaining with Kristen Bell and recently appeared in the Netflix comedy Like Father. Bell also popped up in the opening musical number on Monday night's Emmy Awards.

Kickstarter-funded film

This isn't the first revival of Veronica Mars.

In 2013, Bell and series creator Rob Thomas launched a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund a Veronica Mars feature film that premiered in 2014 and took place 10 years after the show ended.

Hulu has also secured the streaming rights to the series.