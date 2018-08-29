First Man starring Ryan Gosling opens Venice Film Festival

First Man starring Canadian actor Ryan Gosling as astronaut Neil Armstrong will open the Venice Film Festival on Wednesday, and already Scott Roxborough of the Hollywood Reporter says everyone is talking about the movie.

The festival, which begins today, will also pay a special tribute to the career of Canadian director David Cronenberg with its Golden Lion for lifetime achievement.

A Canadian-made virtual reality film, Made This Way: Redefining Masculinity, which explores how two transgender individuals are challenging gender norms, will make its international debut at the festival.

Festival organizers say Canadian director David Cronenberg will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

Back on the Lido two years after he presented La La Land in Venice, director Damien Chazelle is once again kicking off proceedings at the the Venice Film Festival with First Man about the first man on the moon.

​With a star packed lineup, the Hollywood Reporter's Roxborough says this is one of "the biggest Venices … in the last 10 to 15 years," and it will be packing a punch right from the start.

This image released by Warner Bros. shows Bradley Cooper, left, and Lady Gaga in a scene from the latest reboot of the film, A Star is Born. (Neal Preston/Warner Bros. via AP)

Roxborough also said the biggest red carpet event is going to be Lady Gaga for her acting debut in a role made famous by Barbra Streisand in the 1970s.

In A Star Is Born directed by Bradley Cooper, Gaga plays Ally, an aspiring young singer and actress being coached by Cooper's musician character.

Other films to look out for are Mexican film Roma from Alfonso Cuaron and Suspiria, the remake of a 1977 Italian horror classic.

From Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, it stars Tilda Swinton and Dakota Johnson.

A push for gender equality

With a jury headed by The Shape of Water director, Guillermo del Toro, the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 29 to Sept 8.

Del Toro says a push for gender equality in Hollywood "is beyond a gesture; it's a need."

In a passionate speech during the jury news conference, del Toro said Wednesday: "The goal has to be clear and has to remain to be 50/50 by 2020."

He says: "It's a real problem we have in the culture in general. Many of the voices that should be heard, need to be heard."

This year's jury consists of five women and four men in an effort to readdress the imbalance that has occurred in previous years.

Del Toro has vowed no national bias as jury head at the festival, in which fellow Mexican director Cuaron has a hotly tipped movie in competition.

Members of the jury, from left, Christoph Waltz, Taika Waititi, Naomi Watts, Malgorzata Szumowska, Trine Dyrholm, Nicole Garcia, jury president Guillermo del Toro, Sylvia Chang and Paolo Genovese, pose for photographers on Wednesday. (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

'The Three Amigos'

Del Toro, who won the Golden Lion in Venice last year, will sit in judgment on Gravity director Cuaron's Roma, an autobiographical drama in 1970s Mexico City.

Along with fellow Oscar winner Alejandro Inarritu, they are known as "The Three Amigos" — Mexicans who have become major Hollywood filmmakers of the last two decades.

"I am the president of the jury, not the dictator," del Toro said Wednesday, when asked if he might be tempted to help his friend win the top prize.

I am the president of the jury, not the dictator. - Guillermo del Toro, Venice Film Festival jury president

"The most important thing is simply to be adult, professional filmmakers who are considering the films based on what is in the rectangle [screen]. Nothing else," he said, adding that a movie's nationality was of no importance.

Among the jury are Austrian actor Christoph Waltz, British-Australian actress Naomi Watts and New Zealand comedian, actor and director, Taika Waititi.

"I'm a very judgmental person, so this was perfect for me. I thrive on judging people," Waititi told reporters, adding that he was undaunted by the prospect of spending the next two weeks watching arty, and potentially humourless, movies.

"I think I am going to do a great job watching a lot of depressing films," he joked.

With files from The Canadian Press