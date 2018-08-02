USC Annenberg suspends use of Les Moonves' name on media centre

The USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism will temporarily suspend the use of the media centre's name: The Julie Chen/Leslie Moonves and CBS Media Center.

"In recognition of the sensitivities surrounding recent allegations against Mr. Moonves, he and Ms. Chen have requested that USC Annenberg temporarily suspend use of the media centre's name until the investigation concludes," Dean Willow Bay said in a statement Wednesday.

In an article last week in The New Yorker, six women alleged sexual harassment or misconduct by the CBS Corp. CEO between the 1980s and late 2000s.

Moonves acknowledged making advances that may have made women uncomfortable but said he never misused his position to harm or hinder anyone's career.

The state-of-the-art media centre's name was changed in 2015 after a pledged gift from CBS, University of Southern California alumna Chen and Moonves, her husband.

Moonves has also recused himself as one of the commissioners for the Anita Hill-led Commission on Eliminating Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. ​His alma mater, Bucknell University, has also removed some references to him on its website.

CBS Corp said on Wednesday it has retained two law firms to conduct a full investigation into the allegations about Moonves, CBS News and cultural issues in the company. The board has also set up a committee to assist the probe. Moonves will have no role in the investigation.