Schitt's Creek makes final bid for Emmy nominations

The Morning Show and Ramy are among the series vying for Emmy nominations as TV's top honours strive to keep Hollywood's awards tradition going despite the pandemic.

Previous nominees Schitt's Creek, The Good Place and Silicon Valley are pursuing recognition for their farewell seasons, as is Modern Family, which aired for 11 seasons and has five wins to date in the comedy category, a record it shares with Frasier.

At last year's Emmy Awards, Schitt's Creek saw one nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series and two in lead acting categories.

Eugene Levy, left, and his son Dan Levy accept the Best Comedy Series Award for Schitt's Creek at the 2016 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto. (The Canadian Press/Peter Power)

The 72nd prime-time Emmys are the first major entertainment honours to unfold during the coronavirus disruption, and Tuesday's virtual announcement makes clear how much improvisation is required.

The nominations, typically unveiled with fanfare at the TV academy's Los Angeles headquarters, will be announced online by host Leslie Jones (Saturday Night Live) and presenters Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black), Josh Gad (Frozen) and Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black).

Award favourites end their run

Last year's best series winners Game of Thrones and Fleabag have since called it a wrap, clearing the path for others to prevail. The downtime that COVID-19 has forced on academy TV voters could change the field of nominees to include underdogs that benefited from more attention.

Something else to look for: Whether heightened awareness of social justice issues affects the Emmys' up-and-down record of ethnic and gender inclusivity in nominations and awards.

The cast of Game of Thrones poses after winning the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2019. (AFP via Getty Images/Robyn Beck)

On the drama side, The Morning Show is aiming for best series and actress bids for Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. It's the flagship entry from Apple TV+, one of the new kids on the increasingly competitive streaming block.

The Handmaid's Tale, which took the best drama trophy in 2017, is vying for its third nomination in the category. Big Little Lies, last year's winner for best limited series, is hunting for a drama series nod for its second season.

Among the previously nominated drama contenders looking for more: Succession, Better Call Saul, The Crown, Ozark, Stranger Things, Westworld, This Is Us, Pose and the eighth and final season of past winner Homeland.

Comedy category brings new laughs

The comedy categories hold the promise of fresh faces, including the series Ramy. Its Muslim American star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef, earned a Golden Globe in January for his performance.

Others seeking their first top comedy nod include the female-led comedies Insecure, Dead to Me, Better Things and The Great, with past winner The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also in the running.

The show Insecure, by creator, executive producer and actor Issa Rae, saw no nominations at last year's Emmy Awards. Rae did get a best lead actress nomination in a comedy series in 2018. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented Sept. 20 ABC.