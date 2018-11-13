The one where British cops arrest a Ross lookalike... and thank David Schwimmer

British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer.

Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."

Officers, I swear it wasn't me.<br>As you can see, I was in New York.<br>To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/itwasntme?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#itwasntme</a> <a href="https://t.co/EDFF9dZoYR">pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR</a> —@DavidSchwimmer

Lancashire Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London on suspicion of theft.

The force tweeted: "Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"