Skip to Main Content
The one where British cops arrest a Ross lookalike... and thank David Schwimmer

The one where British cops arrest a Ross lookalike... and thank David Schwimmer

British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

Police released surveillance video of shoplifting suspect last month

The Associated Press ·
Facebook users immediately noticed the similarity last month when Lancashire Police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a shoplifting suspect, left, who bore a resemblance to Friends star David Schwimmer. (Blackpool Police/Facebook, Willy Sanjuan/Invision/Associated Press)

British police say they have arrested a suspect in their hunt for a shoplifter who bears a striking resemblance to Ross Geller, the character played by David Schwimmer on the TV show Friends.

Facebook users noticed the similarity when police posted surveillance-camera footage last month of a man carrying a carton of cans from a restaurant in Blackpool, northwest England.

The actor responded with a Twitter video that showed him scuttling furtively through a convenience store clutching a carton of beer.

Schwimmer wrote: "Officers, I swear it wasn't me. As you can see, I was in New York."

Lancashire Police said Tuesday that a 36-year-old man had been arrested in London on suspicion of theft.

The force tweeted: "Thank you for the support, especially @DavidSchwimmer!"

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories