Actress Diana Rigg of The Avengers, Game of Thrones dead at 82

Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in the TV series The Avengers, has died. She was 82.

Rigg's agent, Simon Beresford, said she died Thursday morning at home with her family.

Her daughter, Rachael Stirling, said she died of cancer that was diagnosed in March.

Rigg starred in The Avengers alongside Patrick McNee, who played bowler-hatted John Steed. The pair were an impeccably dressed duo who fought villains and traded quips in a show whose mix of adventure and humour was enduringly influential.

The performance earned her the first two of what would be nine Emmy Award nominations over her career, including a supporting actress win in 1997 for the television miniseries Rebecca.

Rigg is shown in her iconic role as Emma Peel in the television series The Avengers. (Terry Disney/Express/Getty Images)

In later life, she played Olenna Tyrell in 18 appearances on Game of Thrones.

Rigg also earned four Tony Award nominations in an extensive career on stage. She won for best performance by a leading actress in a 1994 production of Medea.

On the big screen, Rigg starred in spy thriller On Her Majesty's Secret Service as the only woman ever to marry James Bond, as well as The Great Muppet Caper, Parting Shots and The Painted Veil.

For her contributions onscreen and onstage, she was made a dame of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) in 1994.