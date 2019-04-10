Twitter removes Trump campaign video set to Dark Knight score
Warner Bros. complained about use of music from 2012 Batman film
Twitter removed a campaign video posted by U.S. President Donald Trump after Warner Bros. Pictures complained about the use of the score from its 2012 movie The Dark Knight Rises.
Trump on Tuesday tweeted the video, which featured images of Democrats Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton juxtaposed with images from Trump's two years in office.
The text, set against the movie's score, read: "First they ignore you. Then they laugh at you. Then they call you a racist. Donald J. Trump. Your vote. Proved them all wrong."
Warner Bros. said use of the score from the Batman movie, which starred Christian Bale, was "unauthorized."
Twitter replaced the video with the message: "This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner."
Trump's campaign described it as a supporter's video, not the campaign's.
"We like to share content from diehard supporters, and this is just another example of how hard Trump supporters fight for the President," read a campaign statement.
Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale referred to the situation in a tweet directed at Warner Bros. parent company AT&T on Wednesday, calling the removed footage "a great video made by an every day American in good fun."
Sad to see an <a href="https://twitter.com/ATT?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ATT</a> owned company pull such a great video made by an every day American in good fun. AT&T now owns <a href="https://twitter.com/CNN?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CNN</a> and is positioning themselves as a weapon of the left. <a href="https://t.co/jP9kM0Rx7p">pic.twitter.com/jP9kM0Rx7p</a>—@parscale
Last June, AT&T completed an $81 billion US acquisition of Time Warner — renamed WarnerMedia — which includes Warner Bros.
