Skip to Main Content
Twitter removes Trump tweet of doctored Nickelback video aimed at Biden
Entertainment

Twitter removes Trump tweet of doctored Nickelback video aimed at Biden

Twitter has removed a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former vice president Joe Biden.
The Associated Press ·
Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger is seen performing in Edmonton in 2016. Citing a copyright owner complaint, Twitter has removed a tweet by U.S. President Donald Trump that featured a doctored version of a Nickelback video that took aim at Joe Biden. (Amber Bracken/Canadian Press)

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint.

It had featured a doctored version of the Canadian band's 2005 music video Photograph, showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, an American business associate and another man.

Trump's tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine's president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded "to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.