Twitter removes Trump tweet of doctored Nickelback video aimed at Biden

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint.

It had featured a doctored version of the Canadian band's 2005 music video Photograph, showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, an American business associate and another man.

We are truly trapped in the darkest timeline <a href="https://t.co/TZN9tnEc45">https://t.co/TZN9tnEc45</a> —@TheCut

Trump's tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine's president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded "to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives."

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment.