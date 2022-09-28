YouTube series The Try Guys cuts ties with co-creator Ned Fulmer after workplace affair

The Try Guys, a popular YouTube series that spawned a media company, announced Tuesday that they will no longer work with co-creator and executive producer Ned Fulmer after he was caught engaging in an extramarital workplace relationship.

The group garnered popularity in the early days of YouTube for their vlog-style content trying and reviewing different foods and experiences.

Now a trio consisting of former BuzzFeed employees Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld, the group said they made the decision to part ways after an internal review.

"We do not see a path forward together," the group wrote to their 1.5 million Instagram followers.

"We thank you for your support as we navigate this change."

Fulmer himself also posted a statement to social media, addressing his actions and confirming the allegations circulating social media.

"Family should have always been my priority, but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship," he wrote, apologizing for any pain he caused to his fans, his co-creators and his wife.

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that's where I am going to focus my attention," he added.

Fulmer's absence sparked early rumours

Rumours of his departure emerged online when fans noticed Fulmer's absence in some of The Try Guys' most recent videos, promotional materials and podcast episodes, leading some to speculate that he had been edited out.

His wife, Ariel Fulmer, also released a statement on Tuesday, thanking those who reached out.

"Nothing is more important to me and Ned than our family," she wrote. "All we request right now is that you respect our privacy for the sake of our kids."

Since their debut, The Try Guys have garnered more than 7.8 million subscribers, have co-written a book reaching number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list and earned their own Food Network TV show, No-Recipe Road Trip With the Try Guys.

The group of four created the series while working for BuzzFeed and began posting videos in September 2014. They later went independent, launching their own production company 2nd Try LLC and gaining rights to the brand in June 2018.