Trump blasts Jimmy Fallon over hair-mussing regret
Fallon responds with donation in Trump's name
U.S. President Donald Trump is telling Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to "be a man" and stop "whimpering" about the personal anguish he felt over the backlash he received after messing up Trump's hair during a 2016 campaign appearance on Fallon's late-night talk show.
Fallon recently told The Hollywood Reporter that he "made a mistake" on the Sept. 15, 2016, episode and would do it differently.
The comments didn't appear to sit well with Trump, posting a tweet Sunday that blasted Fallon and declared: "Be a man Jimmy!"
.<a href="https://twitter.com/jimmyfallon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jimmyfallon</a> is now whimpering to all that he did the famous “hair show” with me (where he seriously messed up my hair), & that he would have now done it differently because it is said to have “humanized” me-he is taking heat. He called & said “monster ratings.” Be a man Jimmy!—@realDonaldTrump
Fallon responded on Twitter with a nod to the plight of young immigrants caught up in administration policies.
"In honour of the President's tweet I'll be making a donation to RAICES in his name," Fallon said, referring to a nonprofit organization that provides free and low-cost legal services to immigrant children, families and refugees in Texas.
In honor of the President’s tweet I’ll be making a donation to RAICES in his name.—@jimmyfallon
