Skip to Main Content
Trudeau absent from Lilly Singh's prime-time special
Entertainment

Trudeau absent from Lilly Singh's prime-time special

A group of stars joined late-night newcomer Lilly Singh for a prime-time TV special Wednesday night, but one special guest touted in advance — Canadian Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau — was missing.

Liberal leader was shown in promotional material ahead of Wednesday's special

CBC News ·
This is Us stars Milo Ventimiglia and Mandy Moore appear on a prime-time TV special featuring late-night newcomer Lilly Singh on Wednesday. The episode had been slated to include Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, who ended up not appearing. (Scott Angelheart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images)

A group of stars joined late-night newcomer Lilly Singh for a prime-time TV special Wednesday night, but one special guest touted in advance — Canadian Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau — was missing.

Singh kicked off her debut as the sole female host of a main U.S. network late-night show, NBC's A Little Late with Lilly Singh, on Monday

On Wednesday, NBC celebrated the crossover YouTuber star's debut week with a prime-time special featuring appearances by actors Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Tony Hale, singer Christina Aguilera and comedian Kenan Thompson. Pop rock band 5 Seconds of Summer delivered a musical performance.

Earlier this week, however, in promotional material, NBC had also listed Trudeau as an expected guest.

Promotional material distributed earlier in the week teased that Trudeau was slated for an appearance on Wednesday night's prime-time special for A Little Late with Lilly Singh. (NBC)

The special aired late Wednesday evening, hours after news emerged Trudeau had appeared in brownface at a 2001 gala at the private school in Vancouver where he was teaching at the time.

In an apology issued Wednesday night, Trudeau admitted he had also performed in blackface for a talent show in high school in Montreal.

Representatives for NBC and Singh's show did not respond to a request for comment from CBC News. 

In her monologue for her Wednesday night episode, Singh mocked consumer brands for selling problematic products, including fashion designs that evoke blackface.

Trudeau has previously cheered Singh on via social media, most recently on Monday when he posted a good-luck message to the Toronto-born performer.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|