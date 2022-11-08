Justin Trudeau to appear on Canada's Drag Race spinoff
Prime minister will be 1st world leader to appear on the competition series
Justin Trudeau is swinging by the "werkroom" on an upcoming spinoff of Canada's Drag Race.
Producers of the drag queen competition series say the prime minister will make a special appearance on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.
He's the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment in which the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode's main challenge.
Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World expands beyond the borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.
Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.
The series recently said guest judges for this season will include TV personality Jeanne Beker, previous winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?