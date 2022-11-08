Content
Justin Trudeau to appear on Canada's Drag Race spinoff

Justin Trudeau is swinging by the "werkroom" on an upcoming spinoff of Canada's Drag Race. Producers of the drag queen competition series say the prime minister will make a special appearance on Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World.

Prime minister will be 1st world leader to appear on the competition series

David Friend · The Canadian Press ·
Justin Trudeau, right, and host Brooke Lynn Hytes, on the set of Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World. The prime minister will make an appearance on the show's upcoming season. (Bell Media/The Canadian Press)

He's the first world leader to visit the RuPaul-founded competition series, which has more than a dozen global spinoffs in countries including Sweden, Australia, Mexico and the United Kingdom.

An image from the set showed Trudeau beside Toronto drag queen and host Brooke Lynn Hytes in a segment in which the contestants receive inspiring words before the episode's main challenge.

Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs. the World expands beyond the borders of the regular series, inviting nine international drag queens to vie for the crown as Canada serves as host country.

Episodes begin showing on Crave starting Nov. 18.

The series recently said guest judges for this season will include TV personality Jeanne Beker, previous winner Priyanka and Juno-winning singer Anjulie.

