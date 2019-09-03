Benefit tribute concert of Avicii's music for mental health

A benefit concert for suicide prevention featuring the music of the late star Avicii is being planned for Dec. 5 in Stockholm, Sweden.

The proceeds will support the work of the new Tim Bergling Foundation, named for the late musician.

The foundation was created by the musician's parents, in his real name Tim Bergling.

Last April the family put out the following statement about their late son, saying the famed DJ "could not go on any longer" and that "he wanted to find peace."

"Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress."

"When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most — music."

His songs Wake Me Up!, Addicted to You and the posthumous SOS topped the dance music charts.

A list of all the expected artists to perform at the benefit. (aviciitributeconcert.com)

The concert will feature many of the singers, including Adam Lambert and Rita Ora, who were on Avicii's recordings and will be the first time many of them have been performed live.

David Guetta and Kygo are among the electronic dance music stars that will perform opening sets.

Organizers said tickets go on sale Thursday.

Where to get help:

Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (Phone) | 45645 (text) | crisisservicescanada.ca (chat)

In Quebec (French): Association québécoise de prévention du suicide: 1-866-APPELLE (1-866-277-3553)

Kids Help Phone: 1-800-668-6868 (phone), Live chat counselling at www.kidshelpphone.ca

Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention: Find a 24-hour crisis centre

If you're worried someone you know may be at risk of suicide, you should talk to them about it, says the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention. Here are some warning signs: