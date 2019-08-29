Alex Trebek 'on the mend' and back on the job for Jeopardy

"I'm on the mend and that's all I can hope for right now," Jeopardy host Alex Trebek says in a new video looking ahead to the long-running game show's upcoming season.

"I've gone through a lot of chemotherapy and thankfully that is now over," the Sudbury, Ont.-born Trebek notes in a video shared on Jeopardy's social media accounts on Thursday.

Trebek announced in March that he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The video shows him teasing the forthcoming season, including a new champ following in the footsteps of the record-breaking run of James Holzhauer.

Trebek is seen waiting backstage for his entrance cue during filming, answering questions from the live studio audience and unveiling a birthday cake on his birthday back in July.

The 79-year-old appears bright, chipper and fit in the footage, which even includes a glimpse of him engaging in a few standing pushups backstage.

"Let me tell you, it's going to be a good year," Trebek says at the video's conclusion.

The show returns for its 36th season on Sept. 9.