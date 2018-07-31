Alex Trebek can see life without Jeopardy.

Speaking Sunday to Harvey Levin for Fox News Channel's OBJECTified, the 78-year-old Trebek said the odds are 50/50, "and a little less," he won't return to the game show he's hosted since 1984 when his contract expires in 2020.

The Canadian-American TV personality noted he'll be 80 and will have hosted the show for 36 years.

Trebek says he'll continue if he's still enjoying it and "not making too many mistakes."

But he also wants to make an "intelligent decision" when it's time to hang it up.

Trebek says he suggested to the producer to consider Alex Faust, who does play-by-play for the Los Angeles Kings hockey team, as a replacement. He also suggested attorney and commentator Laura Coates.

Jeopardy went on hiatus after Trebek underwent brain surgery late last year.

The Sudbury, Ont.-born TV personality is an officer of the Order of Canada and has also been recognized with Emmy Awards as well as stars on both Hollywood and Canada's Walks of Fame.