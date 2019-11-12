Alex Trebek chokes up reading heartfelt Final Jeopardy message
'I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking,' contestant says
Unflappable Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's smooth demeanor was given momentary pause Monday when he suddenly encountered a heartfelt message from a contestant.
The Canadian-born trivia show host was touched by a surprise Final Jeopardy answer on the latest episode of the long-running series.
For Monday's Final Jeopardy challenge — which asked: "In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow "How the " — competitor Dhruv Gaur didn't have the correct response in mind.
This is so touching. <a href="https://t.co/6KQ7MBNzDc">pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc</a>—@yashar
So, Gaur, who was in third place with $2,000, decided to scrawl a heartfelt missive instead: "What is we love you, Alex!" along with his bet of $1,995.
The message momentarily choked up the veteran host, whose voice wavered for a few seconds as he read and processed the message.
"That's very kind. Thank you," Trebek said.
👏👏👏<br>Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeLoveYouAlex?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeLoveYouAlex</a> <a href="https://t.co/JPpXjF2ifZ">pic.twitter.com/JPpXjF2ifZ</a>—@Jeopardy
On social media, Gaur revealed that Monday's episode had been taped just after Trebek had shared with competitors that he was re-entering cancer treatment — a revelation that shook both contestants and fans when Trebek announced the news earlier this fall. The show tapes its episodes in advance.
"I'm just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love," Gaur tweeted.
The 79-year-old Trebek announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and instantly received an outpouring of support from fans, including from Canadians.
...for context, Alex had just shared with us that he was reentering treatment for pancreatic cancer. We were all hurting for him so badly. 2/n—@dhruvg_
I’m just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/weloveyoualex?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#weloveyoualex</a>—@dhruvg_
