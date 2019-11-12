Alex Trebek chokes up reading heartfelt Final Jeopardy message

Unflappable Jeopardy host Alex Trebek's smooth demeanor was given momentary pause Monday when he suddenly encountered a heartfelt message from a contestant.

The Canadian-born trivia show host was touched by a surprise Final Jeopardy answer on the latest episode of the long-running series.

For Monday's Final Jeopardy challenge — which asked: "In the title of a groundbreaking 1890 expose of poverty in New York City slums, these 3 words follow "How the " — competitor Dhruv Gaur didn't have the correct response in mind.

This is so touching. <a href="https://t.co/6KQ7MBNzDc">pic.twitter.com/6KQ7MBNzDc</a> —@yashar

So, Gaur, who was in third place with $2,000, decided to scrawl a heartfelt missive instead: "What is we love you, Alex!" along with his bet of $1,995.

The message momentarily choked up the veteran host, whose voice wavered for a few seconds as he read and processed the message.

"That's very kind. Thank you," Trebek said.

👏👏👏<br>Couldn't have said it better ourselves, Dhruv! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeLoveYouAlex?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeLoveYouAlex</a> <a href="https://t.co/JPpXjF2ifZ">pic.twitter.com/JPpXjF2ifZ</a> —@Jeopardy

On social media, Gaur revealed that Monday's episode had been taped just after Trebek had shared with competitors that he was re-entering cancer treatment — a revelation that shook both contestants and fans when Trebek announced the news earlier this fall. The show tapes its episodes in advance.

"I'm just very grateful I got the opportunity to say what I know everyone was thinking. Sending all the love," Gaur tweeted.

The 79-year-old Trebek announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and instantly received an outpouring of support from fans, including from Canadians.