Travis Scott to premiere latest track inside Fortnite

Artists worldwide are sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Travis Scott is embarking on an international event (of sorts) this week: unveiling his latest track within Fortnite.

The American rapper will premiere his new track Astronomical during performances scheduled over three days inside the massively popular, online multiplayer video game.

"To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we're setting up multiple tour dates with show times for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it," organizers said of the experience on its website fortnite.com/astronomical.

"Remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!"

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott, seen performing in 2019, is known to be a fan of Fortnite, including playing it on game-streaming site Twitch. (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/Associated Press)

The initial performance, slated for fans in the Americas, is set for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Subsequent times on Friday and Saturday are aimed at fans abroad.

Developers of Fortnite have also concocted a series of challenges and special incentives tied to the musical premiere, with the Grammy-nominated rapper offering a tease via social media.

TOOK IT STRAIGHT FROM OUTSIDE STRAIGHT TO THE COUCH CACTUS JACK FOR FORTNITE <a href="https://t.co/igthHpDLM2">https://t.co/igthHpDLM2</a> <a href="https://t.co/237EIy6FwJ">pic.twitter.com/237EIy6FwJ</a> —@trvisXX

It's the latest collaboration between the entertainment world and Fortnite developer Epic Games. In December, filmmaker J.J. Abrams popped into the game to tease a clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, while earlier in the year EDM producer-DJ Marshmello performed a virtual set live, dubbed Fortnite's first in-game concert and drawing more than 10 million players to the event.

Other films, games and projects have also held cross-promotional events with Fortnite: most recently, episodes of mobile streaming service Quibi's reboot of prank show Punk'd, hosted by Chance the Rapper, was screened at a drive-in theatre in-game.