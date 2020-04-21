Skip to Main Content
Travis Scott to premiere latest track inside Fortnite
Entertainment

Travis Scott to premiere latest track inside Fortnite

Despite artists worldwide sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Travis Scott is embarking on an international event of sorts this week, as he unveils his latest track virtually within Fortnite.

'Remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!' organizers advise

CBC News ·
Travis Scott is set to premiere a new song, Astronomical, via an in-game performance event within Fortnite. (Sony Music Entertainment)

Artists worldwide are sheltering at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Travis Scott is embarking on an international event (of sorts) this week: unveiling his latest track within Fortnite.

The American rapper will premiere his new track Astronomical during performances scheduled over three days inside the massively popular, online multiplayer video game. 

"To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we're setting up multiple tour dates with show times for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it," organizers said of the experience on its website fortnite.com/astronomical.

"Remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!"

Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott, seen performing in 2019, is known to be a fan of Fortnite, including playing it on game-streaming site Twitch. (Paul R. Giunta/Invision/Associated Press)

The initial performance, slated for fans in the Americas, is set for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Subsequent times on Friday and Saturday are aimed at fans abroad. 

Developers of Fortnite have also concocted a series of challenges and special incentives tied to the musical premiere, with the Grammy-nominated rapper offering a tease via social media.

It's the latest collaboration between the entertainment world and Fortnite developer Epic Games. In December, filmmaker J.J. Abrams popped into the game to tease a clip from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, while earlier in the year EDM producer-DJ Marshmello performed a virtual set live, dubbed Fortnite's first in-game concert and drawing more than 10 million players to the event.

Other films, games and projects have also held cross-promotional events with Fortnite: most recently, episodes of mobile streaming service Quibi's reboot of prank show Punk'd, hosted by Chance the Rapper, was screened at a drive-in theatre in-game.

EDM producer-DJ Marshmello performed a live set within Fortnite in February 2019. The event, dubbed Fortnite's first in-game concert, drew more than 10 million players. (YouTube)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.