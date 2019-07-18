Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with trailer for Top Gun sequel

Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for another throwback sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate.

Maverick is back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TopGun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TopGun</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ZDeE5h6fs">pic.twitter.com/8ZDeE5h6fs</a> —@TomCruise

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that Top Gun: Maverick is a love letter to aviation.

The filmmakers worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.

Top Gun: Maverick is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Miles Teller co-star.

Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.