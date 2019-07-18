Tom Cruise surprises Comic-Con with trailer for Top Gun sequel
Top Gun: Maverick expected to hit theatres in June 2020
Tom Cruise has made an unexpected flyby at San Diego Comic-Con to debut the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.
The audience in the 8,000 seat room went wild for Cruise Thursday afternoon. He closed out what had been billed only as a panel for another throwback sequel, Terminator: Dark Fate.
Maverick is back. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TopGun?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TopGun</a> <a href="https://t.co/8ZDeE5h6fs">pic.twitter.com/8ZDeE5h6fs</a>—@TomCruise
Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and that Top Gun: Maverick is a love letter to aviation.
The filmmakers worked with the Navy for the film, which is currently in production.
Top Gun: Maverick is expected to hit theaters next June. Val Kilmer, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Miles Teller co-star.
Cruise said Comic-Con was the perfect place to premiere the trailer. He shot the original some 34 years ago in San Diego.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.