Nobel laureate and novelist Toni Morrison has died at 88

Nobel laureate Toni Morrison has died at the age of 88, her publisher confirmed Tuesday on Twitter.
"We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight," publisher Alfred A. Knopf wrote in a tweet.
We are profoundly sad to report that Toni Morrison has died at the age of eighty-eight.<br><br>“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”<br><br>February 18, 1931 – August 5, 2019 <a href="https://t.co/DWnElCpMKc">pic.twitter.com/DWnElCpMKc</a>—@AAKnopf
