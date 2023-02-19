Content
Saving Private Ryan actor Tom Sizemore in critical condition after brain aneurysm

Tom Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurysm, a representative for the actor said Sunday.

Manager described Sizemore's condition as 'a wait-and-see situation'

A close-up of a man wearing a pink dress shirt and a black tie and jacket.
Actor Tom Sizemore arrives at the premiere of The Expendables 3 in Los Angeles on Aug. 11, 2014. Sizemore is in critical condition after suffering a brain aneurism, a representative for the actor said Sunday. (Jordan Strauss/The Associated Press)

Sizemore suffered the aneurysm around 2 a.m. Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. He was hospitalized in intensive care, his manager Charles Lago said. Lago described Sizemore's condition "a wait-and-see situation." 

Sizemore, 61, has acted in films including Saving Private RyanHeat and Black Hawk Down. He also has had a history of drug abuse and run-ins with law enforcement. 

He was convicted of domestic violence in 2003 against his girlfriend, Heidi Fleiss. In 2006, he pleaded no contest to using methamphetamine outside a motel.

Sizemore was arrested in Los Angeles in 2009 for suspected battery of a former spouse, and again in 2011 for the same offense.

In 2018, a then 26-year-old actress filed a lawsuit against Sizemore, claiming he abused her as an 11-year-old during production on the film Born Killers. Sizemore denied it, and the suit was later dismissed. 

