Tom Parker, singer of U.K. band The Wanted, dead of brain tumour at 33

Tom Parker, a member of British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has died after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. He was 33.

The band announced that Parker died Wednesday, "surrounded by his family and his band mates."

Parker announced his diagnosis in October 2020 and underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Earlier this year, he performed on stage with the group during its much-delayed reunion tour.

The Wanted members Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes said they were "devastated by the tragic and premature loss" of their band mate.

"He was our brother," they said in a statement. "Words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Singer said he didn't want cancer to consume his life

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles, including All Time Low and Glad You Came, which reached No. 1 on the U.K. Top 40 chart.

The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums but reunited for a September 2021 concert organized by Parker at London's Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities.

"It's not that I'm ignoring cancer, but I just don't want to pay it any attention," Parker said before that concert.

"The more attention you pay it, the more it consumes your life, and I don't want to consume my life."

The Irish-British pop band The Wanted pose on the red carpet before the Lunas del Auditorio award ceremony in Mexico City, Oct. 30, 2013. From right, Nathan Sykes, Jay McGuiness, Max George, Tom Parker and Siva Kaneswaran. (Christian Palma/The Associated Press)

The Wanted released a greatest hits album in 2021, followed by a tour this year.

Parker is survived by his wife, Kelsey Parker, a son and a daughter.

Kelsey Parker wrote on Instagram: "Our hearts are broken, Tom was the centre of our world, and we can't imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."