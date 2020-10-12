The Wanted singer Tom Parker diagnosed with terminal brain cancer

Singer Tom Parker, formerly of the British-Irish boy band The Wanted, has revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Parker, 32, announced the news on Instagram Monday, saying he is undergoing treatment.

He told Britain's OK! magazine he learned six weeks ago he has Stage 4 glioblastoma and was told it was terminal but that he would not give up fighting the disease.

"There are so many stories of people who were given a bad prognosis and are still here five, 10, even 15 years later," Parker told the magazine.

"We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way," he said on Instagram.

"We don't want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options."

In May, Parker and his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, 30, announced they were expecting their second child. The couple have a 16-month-old daughter.

Glioblastoma is the same type of cancer that claimed the life of Gord Downie, lead singer of Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip, three years ago.