Move over, Donna Summer, Carole King and Cher. There's another diva heading to Broadway — Tina Turner.

Producers of Tina said Wednesday a new musical based on the life of the legendary artist will land on the Great White Way in the fall of 2019.

Performances dates, casting and all further details will be announced in the coming months.

Tina made its world premiere in London in April. It has a story by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and is directed by Phyllida Lloyd. It includes the songs Private Dancer, River Deep, Mountain High, Better Be Good to Me and Proud Mary.

"Bringing this musical to life onstage and working with this team has meant so much to me," Turner, a co-producer of the show, said in a statement.

"I feel that it is in many ways a culmination of my career. London audiences have been and continue to be extraordinary. Now, the bright lights of Broadway are calling, and I'm very excited to share this beautiful show with New York audiences next year."

Tina will continue a trend in jukebox musical biographies, a list that also includes the recent shows On Your Feet! and Jersey Boys.