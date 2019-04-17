Time magazine releases its 2019 top 100 most influential people
The issue has short tributes written by global peers throughout all industries
Taylor Swift, TV journalist Gayle King and soccer star Mohamed Salah are among the six famous faces featured on the covers of Time's annual "100 Most Influential People in the World" issue.
The other cover stars also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and actors Sandra Oh and Dwayne Johnson.
Canadian artist Celine Dion gave a tribute to Lady Gaga being acknowledged on the list.
.<a href="https://twitter.com/celinedion?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celinedion</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/ladygaga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ladygaga</a>: “She’s an amazing musician, composer, performer and, as we saw in ‘A Star Is Born,’ an incredible actress, but her legacy reaches well beyond show business” <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TIME100?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TIME100</a> <a href="https://t.co/wa7JboHmX9">https://t.co/wa7JboHmX9</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lwm2UpHEmY">pic.twitter.com/Lwm2UpHEmY</a>—@TIME
Fellow Democrat Hillary Clinton wrote Pelosi "is living proof that when it comes to getting the job done, more often than not, it takes a woman."
Johnson was praised for establishing a positive work environment, while Oh is cited for her creative life.
Musician Shawn Mendes wrote Swift "makes anyone older feel young again."
The issue is comprised of short tributes written by fellow global luminaries throughout all industries.
Beyonce penned an essay on former first lady Michelle Obama. President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller were also on this year's list.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.