Green Book, starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen, wins TIFF People's Choice prize

Peter Farrelly's Green Book is the big winner of the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

The road-trip comedy-drama starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen snapped up the top audience-selected People's Choice Award on the final day of the film festival.

The movie is based on a true story of musician Don Shirley's 1962 tour of the American South, with the celebrated black pianist hiring a white driver, Tony Vallelonga, because he is unable to travel safely alone.

Green Book earned kudos from critics at TIFF for the crowd-pleasing, odd-couple interplay between Ali and Mortensen, beating out two of the most buzzworthy titles of the festival: Barry Jenkins's If Beale Street Could Talk and Alfonso Cuaron's Roma.

Farrelly, best known for co-directing outrageous comedies like Shallow Hal, There's Something About Mary and Dumb and Dumber, was not on hand to accept the award Sunday, but sent a statement read by TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey.

"I'm still reeling over the response to the film, so this is just incredible. Thanks so much to the festival: I was truly honoured just to be accepted into it, but to actually win is beyond my wildest dreams," he wrote.

"Now I see why everyone says the audiences in Toronto are the best in the world."

Bailey co-hosted the ceremony with outgoing director and CEO Piers Handling.

This year's edition of TIFF was the final one for longtime director and CEO Piers Handling, seen left. Artistic director Cameron Bailey, right, will continue, joined by incoming executive director Joana Vicente. (Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

TIFF's People's Choice Award is considered an early barometer for further kudos and consideration during the upcoming film awards season this winter.

Past winners in recent years have included Room, 12 Years a Slave, La La Land and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which subsequently went on to earn recognition at the Oscars.

Full list of TIFF 2018 winners:

People's Choice Award: Green Book, directed by Peter Farrelly.

People's Choice Midnight Madness Award: The Man Who Feels No Pain, directed by Vasan Bala.

People's Choice Documentary Award: Free Solo, directed by E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin.

Toronto Platform Prize ($25,000): Cities of Last Things, directed by Wi Ding Ho.

Best Canadian First Feature Film ($15,000): Roads in February, directed by Katherine Jerkovic.

Best Canadian Feature Film ($30,000): The Fireflies are Gone (La disparition des lusicoles), directed by Sé​bastien Pilote.

Short Cuts Award for Best Canadian Short Film: Brotherhood, directed by Meryam Joobeur.

Short Cuts Award for Best International Short Film:The Field, directed by Sandhya Suri.

International Federation of Film Critics' (FIPRESCI) Prize - Special Presentations: Skin, directed by Guy Nattiv.

International Federation of Film Critics' (FIPRESCI) Prize - Discovery: Float Like A Butterfly, directed by Carmel Winters.

Eurimages' Audentia Award (€30,000): Fig Tree, directed by Aalam-Warqe Davidian.

NETPAC Award for World or International Asian Film Premiere: The Third Wife, directed by Ash Mayfair.