Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey among celebs arriving at TIFF red carpets on Saturday

After two years of pandemic-disrupted events, the Toronto International Film Festival saw stars and fans flock downtown for red carpets and movie screenings.

47th annual Toronto International Film Festival runs until Sept. 18

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now