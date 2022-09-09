Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help

Brendan Fraser, Jordan Peele and Harry Styles among celebs at TIFF on Sunday

After two years of pandemic-disrupted events, the Toronto International Film Festival saw stars and fans flock downtown for red carpets and movie screenings.

47th annual Toronto International Film Festival runs until Sept. 18

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now