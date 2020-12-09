Toronto International Film Festival releases Top Ten lists for 2020
Inconvenient Indian, Beans, Funny Boy among festival's best-of-the-year list
Features from Deepa Mehta, Tracey Deer, and Michelle Latimer are among those on the Toronto International Film Festival's best-of-the-year list.
The annual TIFF Canada's Top Ten list includes the Mehta-directed Funny Boy, which is Canada's submission to the Oscars for best international feature film and is streaming on CBC Gem.
Mehta also co-wrote the story with Shyam Selvadurai, who penned the novel that inspired the film, about a Tamil boy growing up gay during deadly conflict in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and '80s.
Deer is on the list with Beans, about a 12-year-old Mohawk girl coming of age during the 1990 Oka Crisis.
And Latimer made the cut with the documentary Inconvenient Indian, which is adapted from Thomas King's acclaimed 2012 non-fiction book and won two awards at TIFF in September.
Other films on the top 10 list include:
- Fauna by Nicolas Pereda, a comical look at so-called "narco" violence in Mexico.
- Mike Hoolboom's Judy Versus Capitalism, about Canadian feminist activist Judy Rebick.
- The Kid Detective by Evan Morgan, a dark comedy releasing VOD/digital on Dec. 15.
- The Olympic swimmer drama Nadia, Butterfly by Pascal Plante, which was chosen for the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year and is now available on digital/VOD platforms.
- Sean Durkin's family thriller The Nest, which stars Jude Law and Carrie Coon and is now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox.
- No Ordinary Man by Aisling Chin-Yee and Chase Joynt, about the life of jazz musician Billy Tipton, who was outed as a transgender man after his death in 1989.
- Brandon Cronenberg's sci-fi horror Possessor, which is also now available on digital/VOD platforms, including digital TIFF Bell Lightbox.
