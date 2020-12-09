Toronto International Film Festival releases Top Ten lists for 2020

Features from Deepa Mehta, Tracey Deer, and Michelle Latimer are among those on the Toronto International Film Festival's best-of-the-year list.

The annual TIFF Canada's Top Ten list includes the Mehta-directed Funny Boy, which is Canada's submission to the Oscars for best international feature film and is streaming on CBC Gem.

Mehta also co-wrote the story with Shyam Selvadurai, who penned the novel that inspired the film, about a Tamil boy growing up gay during deadly conflict in Sri Lanka in the 1970s and '80s.

Deer is on the list with Beans, about a 12-year-old Mohawk girl coming of age during the 1990 Oka Crisis.

And Latimer made the cut with the documentary Inconvenient Indian, which is adapted from Thomas King's acclaimed 2012 non-fiction book and won two awards at TIFF in September.

Other films on the top 10 list include: