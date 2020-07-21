Spike Lee's filmed version of musician David Byrne's Broadway show American Utopia will help kick off this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

The documentary concert feature will be the opening night presentation for the festival on Sept. 10.

This year's TIFF is billed as a mix of in-person and online events to reduce crowding during the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Utopia is also the name of the 2018 album by Byrne, who is a founding member of the band Talking Heads.

Lee filmed the British-American artist and 11 other musicians in a concert that ran in New York from last October to February.

Jacquelene Acevedo of Toronto was among the performers in the show, which also included Talking Heads hits Burning Down the House and Once in a Lifetime.