TIFF 2018: Nicole Kidman and Tatiana Maslany crime thriller Destroyer set for Platform program

A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina actor Tatiana Maslany will compete for a $25,000 jury prize at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Destroyer, directed by Karyn Kusama, will be among 12 feature films screening in the festival's international Platform program.

It stars Kidman as a police detective dealing with the repercussions of a dark undercover assignment from her past.

Other films competing for the prize include Her Smell by Alex Ross Perry, starring Elisabeth Moss, Amber Heard, and Cara Delevingne.

Patricia Clarkson plays a homicide detective in the neo-noir thriller Out of Blue, directed by Carol Morley. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Meanwhile, Patricia Clarkson is among the stars of Out of Blue by Carol Morley, and Jamie Bell stars in Donnybrook by Tim Sutton.

Now in its fourth year, the Platform program features works that have high artistic merit and a strong directorial vision.

Jamie Bell stars in Donnybrook, about a man who enters a brutal bare-knuckles brawl in hopes of winning the cash prize to support his family. (Courtesy of TIFF)

Previous titles that have screened as part of the program include Pablo Larrain's Jackie and Barry Jenkins' Moonlight.

A three-person international jury will announce the winner on the last day of the fest, which runs Sept. 6 to 16.

