Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion, to premiere at TIFF 2022
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, writer-director Rian Johnson's follow-up to his whodunit hit Knives Out, will premiere at this year's Toronto International Film Festival.
Star-studded whodunit sequel will subsequently air on Netflix in late 2022
The Canadian festival announced Wednesday that Glass Onion will make its world premiere at the 47th edition of TIFF, running Sept. 8-18. Knives Out also launched in Toronto, in 2019.
While Knives Out was released by Lionsgate, Netflix last year bought two sequels for $450 million US. The streamer will release the film in late 2022.
In Glass Onion, Daniel Craig's Detective Benoit Blanc travels to Greece for a new mystery. It co-stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline.
