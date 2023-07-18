Hollywood strike could mean a Toronto International Film Festival with far fewer stars

When the Toronto International Film Festival rolls out the red carpet in September, it may not have the usual draw of movie A-listers.

Festival-goers and industry players say the Hollywood actors' strike could drastically change this year's experience, since there's now the prospect of a more subdued TIFF — with far fewer stars in attendance.

Performers represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) walked off the job last Friday, joining the already-striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) and bringing most Hollywood productions to a halt.

SAG-AFTRA has made it clear that its members cannot do any promotions of their projects, including at film festivals, during the strike.

TIFF, which is scheduled to run from Sept. 7 to 17, has not outlined what it will do if the strike stretches into the festival period, but has said its impact "cannot be denied."

Eric Tisch, programming manager at REEL Canada, a non-profit organization dedicated to showing Canadian films in schools, says a starless festival cannot justify the high cost of admission.

Special ticket prices can go as high as $80 and in the event of certain sold-out premieres, resellers have attempted to list some TIFF tickets at exorbitant prices.

Martin Katz, a Canadian film producer who frequently collaborates with famed director David Cronenberg, says an "umbrella of different issues" will affect enthusiasm for TIFF this year if the strike continues into September.

But he believes TIFF will still attract film lovers even if its star power is dimmed.