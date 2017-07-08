Star-studded cast to receive TIFF's now gender-neutral performance award
It's the first time the honour has been awarded to an ensemble cast
The Toronto International Film Festival is honouring the star-studded ensemble cast of My Policeman with its now gender-neutral acting award.
Organizers announced Monday that Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett will jointly receive the TIFF Tribute Award for Performance.
The festival says it's the first time the honour has been awarded to an ensemble cast since the annual TIFF Tribute Awards kicked off in 2019.
It says the acting category is "now gender-neutral" after the annual awards previously recognized one male and one female performer each year.
WATCH | What to expect at TIFF this year:
Prime Video's My Policeman, directed by Michael Grandage, follows a cop, a museum curator and a teacher embroiled in a forbidden romance that binds their fates over the course of three decades.
TIFF says another acting honouree will be announced ahead of the in-person awards gala on Sept. 11.
