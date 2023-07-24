TIFF to premiere films directed by Michael Keaton, Viggo Mortensen at this year's fest

Several celebrities are settling into the director's chair and premiering their projects at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year, including Viggo Mortensen, Michael Keaton, Chris Pine and Anna Kendrick.

Mortensen's Canadian co-produced western titled The Dead Don't Hurt is among the galas and special presentations announced by TIFF amid ongoing labour action in Hollywood that could change this year's festival experience.

Meanwhile, Keaton's thriller Knox Goes Away, starring Al Pacino, and Pine's mystery/comedy Poolman, with Annette Bening, will also have their world premieres at the festival.

Current strike action rules would likely prevent directors who also star in their film — such as Pine and Keaton — from promoting their work as an actor, but they'd be able to speak to the media from a director's point of view.

Other celebrities that are set to premiere directorial projects at TIFF are Anna Kendrick, with Woman of the Hour, and Kristin Scott Thomas, with North Star.

Newly announced Canadian projects include Sophie Dupuis's queer romance Solo, which centres on a Montreal drag performer navigating family and relationship troubles.

Also on the list is Dominic Savage's Close to You, a Canada-United Kingdom co-production starring Elliot Page.

TIFF says its first announcement of 2023 selections includes seven international premieres, 37 world premieres, 12 North American premieres and four Canadian premieres.