TIFF 2018: A Star is Born, The Hate U Give, First Man announced for Toronto festival

Ryan Gosling as Neil Armstrong in First Man, YA book adaptation The Hate U Give and a pair of high-profile remakes — A Star is Born and Widows — are among the first offerings unveiled for this year's Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers announced an initial batch of gala and special presentation films slated for this year's edition on Tuesday. The titles were revealed in a release, scaled back from the planned press conference following the shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood on Sunday evening.

The list comprises celebrity-studded projects, acclaimed titles from the film festival circuit and the latest entries from notable international filmmakers.

Gosling reteams with La La Land director Damien Chazelle in First Man, while Bradley Cooper makes his directorial debut with A Star is Born, in which he also co-stars with Lady Gaga.

Viola Davis presides over a star-studded ensemble cast in 12 Years a Slave director Steve McQueen's Widows, a female-led heist thriller based on a British series, while Keira Knightly stars in Wash Westmoreland's historical biopic Colette.

Two dramas about substance abuse will also feature A-list Hollywood figures: Ben is Back, which stars Julia Roberts, and Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet.

Also featuring a star-studded cast is the 1970s-era bank-robber comedy Old Man & the Gun, which counts Robert Redford, Casey Affleck, Danny Glover, Tom Waits and Sissy Spacek among its performers.

TIFF will also debut The Hate U Give, the anticipated teen-focussed drama based on Angie Thomas' bestselling American young adult novel, along with movie versions of award-winning CanLit novels Through Black Spruce by Joseph Boyden and The Sisters Brothers by Patrick deWitt.

Several notable films from the Cannes Film Festival are also making the trip to Toronto, including Asghar Farhadi's opener, the psychological thriller Everybody Knows, the Japanese-language Palme d'Or-winning modern drama Shopliftersand two notable, female-directed projects that made a splash on La Croisette: Eva Husson's all-women war movie Girls of the Sun, at the premiere of which female filmmakers staged a powerful protest, and Nadine Labaki's social drama Capernaum,which captured the Jury Prize.

Altogether, just under one-third of the TIFF films announced today are directed by women, including new projects from Patricia Rozema (Mouthpiece), Stella Meghie (The Weekend), Nandita Das (Manto), Claire Denis (High Life), Amma Asante (Where Hands Touch) and Nicole Holofcener (The Land of Steady Habits). Last year, the festival made a five-year commitment to prioritizing gender parity initiatives and increasing the participation of and opportunities for women both behind and in front of the camera with its program Share Her Journey.

Along with the new films from Rozema and Meghie, other Canadian filmmakers on Tuesday's list include Kim Nguyen, Don McKellar and Keith Behrman.

The 2018 Toronto International Film Festival runs Sept. 6-16.

TIFF titles announced Tuesday include:

GALAS 2018

Beautiful Boy, Felix van Groeningen, USA

Galveston, Mélanie Laurent, USA

Everybody Knows, Asghar Farhadi, Spain/France/Italy

First Man, Damien Chazelle, USA

The Hate U Give, George Tillman, Jr., USA

Hidden Man, Jiang Wen, China

High Life, Claire Denis, Germany/France/Poland/United Kingdom

Husband Material, Anurag Kashyap, India

The Kindergarten Teacher, Sara Colangelo, USA

The Land of Steady Habits, Nicole Holofcener, USA

Life Itself, Dan Fogelman, USA

The Public, Emilio Estevez, USA

Red Joan, Sir Trevor Nunn, United Kingdom

A Star is Born, Bradley Cooper, USA

Shadow, Zhang Yimou, China

What They Had, Elizabeth Chomko, USA

Widows, Steve McQueen, United Kingdom/USA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS 2018