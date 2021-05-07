Toronto International Film Festival plans return to in-person, digital hybrid
Organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival say they're sticking with a hybrid model as they plan for September.
TIFF scheduled to run from Sept. 9 to 18
Organizers of the Toronto International Film Festival say they're sticking with a hybrid model as they plan for September.
In an email outlining this year's press accreditation process, organizers say they hope to offer both digital and in-person screenings at the fest.
TIFF experimented with that format last year when health authorities restricted gathering sizes to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
TIFF offered a dramatically scaled-down film slate, public screenings at a reduced capacity and drive-in shows for a select number of titles.
Some TIFF films were available for public ticketholders to stream at home.
Media representatives for the festival declined to offer further details on their plan for 2021. TIFF runs Sept. 9 to 18.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?