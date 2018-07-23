The Toronto International Film Festival has cancelled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday in light of Sunday night's shooting in the city.

Festival officials said in a statement they have scrapped the event "out of respect for those affected."

They added: "The Toronto Danforth area is the gold standard of our city's vibrancy and we stand with our fellow Torontonians in condemnation of this violence."

The press conference is expected to announce the first batch of titles headed to the festival, which runs Sept. 6-Sept. 16.

The festival says it will make Tuesday's announcement via press release instead.

Toronto police said two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the shooting, which took place on a bustling stretch of Danforth Avenue.

The suspected 29-year-old gunman exchanged fire with officers and was found dead near the scene, police said.