New films from actress-turned-writer/director Julie Delpy and Toronto indie filmmaker Kazik Radwanski are among the titles chosen for the Toronto International Film Festival's competitive Platform section.

Radwanski's feature, a Canada/USA production entitled Anne at 13,000 ft, is the sole Canadian entry in the category, which offers a $20,000 juried prize to the best film. Delpy directs and stars in the film, My Zoe, as a divorcee forced into contact with her ex because they are co-parenting their daughter Zoe, played by Sophia Ally.

Festival organizers said the program's opening film will be the U.K. production Rocks from Sarah Gavron, which centres on a teenager who suddenly finds herself struggling to take care of herself and her little brother.

And the closing film is the Italy/France production Martin Eden, directed by Pietro Marcello, an adaptation of the 1909 Jack London novel of the same title.

The 10 films in competition include the France/Germany astronaut drama Proxima, directed by Alice Winocour and starring Eva Green as an astronaut and mother who signs up for a year-long space mission; and Wet Season by Singapore-based director Anthony Chen, whose debut feature Ilo Ilo won the Camera d'Or at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival.

The Platform program features up to 12 works that have high artistic merit and a strong directorial vision. The festival runs Sept. 5 to 15.