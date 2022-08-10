TIFF announces Mary Harron's Salvador Dali biopic as closing night film

The Toronto International Film Festival is rounding out its Canadian slate with titles including a film by Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq, an Indigenous romance and a documentary about the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in Iran.

Homegrown talent is also behind TIFF's closing night film Daliland, directed by Ontario-raised director Mary Harron, which stars Ben Kingsley as Salvador Dali, with embattled actor Ezra Miller portraying the surrealist artist in his younger years.

TIFF revealed the latest additions to its Canadian lineup at an industry event in Toronto on Wednesday.

Tagaq's film Ever Deadly, co-directed by Chelsea McMullan, shows how the singer's improvisational performances connect to the land where she grew up in Nunavut.

Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq performs on stage during the Pathway To Paris concert for climate action at Carnegie Hall in New York City on November 5, 2017. A documentary film by the Nunavut-raised artist, called Ever Deadly, will premiere at this year's TIFF. (Kevin Kane/UNDP/Getty Images)

Anishinaabe filmmaker Darlene Naponse, who won TIFF's Air Canada Audience Choice Award in 2018 for Falls Around Her, is vying for another hit at this year's festival with Stellar. The film stars Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Braeden Clarke as star-crossed lovers who share a cosmic encounter at a bar in northern Ontario.

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, a documentary about the life of the legendary Cree artist and activist directed by Madison Thomas, was announced along with Babak Payami's 752 Is Not A Number, about the 2020 downing of a Ukrainian passenger airliner in Tehran that killed 176 passengers.

Other Canadian titles on offer include: