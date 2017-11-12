TIFF 2019: Joker, Hustlers, Knives Out among buzzworthy titles unveiled

Buzzworthy movies, star-studded ensemble films, biopics and literary adaptations are coming to this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Movies featuring the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks, Daniel Craig, Eddie Murphy, Scarlett Johansson and Robert Pattinson were announced Tuesday, as organizers unveiled entries from this year's gala and special programming lineups.

Anticipated titles set to screen at TIFF this fall include:

The dark origin story Joker, starring Joaquin Phoenix as the titular Batman nemesis;

The Ansel Elgort-led adaptation of bestselling novel The Goldfinch;

The modern whodunit Knives Out, which features Christopher Plummer, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Lakeith Stanfield, Michael Shannon and Don Johnson in its star-studded ensemble cast;

The inspired-by-real-life tale Hustlers, starring Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu and Cardi B as a band of New York strippers who rip off Wall Street brokers

In fact, many of this year's titles draw from real-life tales, including films focused on children's TV icon Fred Rogers (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), abolitionist Harriet Tubman (Harriet), blaxploitation star Rudy Ray Moore (Dolemite is My Name), singers Judy Garland (Judy) and Helen Reddy (I Am Woman), civil rights defence attorney Bryan Stevenson (Just Mercy) and Ford race-car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles (Ford v Ferrari).

Also in this company is TIFF's closing night film: Radioactive, the Marie Curie biopic starring Rosamund Pike and helmed by Iranian-French filmmaker and graphic novelist Marjane Satrapi (Persepolis).

Canadians who will showcase their latest at the festival this fall include François Girard with the music-centred feature The Song of Names, and Atom Egoyan debuting his psychological drama Guest of Honour. TV writer-producer Semi Chellas, best known for her work on Mad Men and co-creating the Canadian series The Eleventh Hour, makes her feature film directorial debut with the Patty Hearst-inspired drama American Woman.

The Nova Scotia-shot, black-and-white fantasy horror The Lighthouse, an American production starring Pattinson and Willem Dafoe, is also scheduled for TIFF.

More Canadian titles will be announced by festival programmers in the coming weeks.

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit), Bong Joon-ho (Parasite), Steven Soderbergh (The Laundromat), Michael Winterbottom (Greed), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes), Lou Ye (Saturday Fiction) and Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory) are among other notable filmmakers set to showcase new work at the fest this fall.

Bruce Springsteen will be in the mix with a filmed live performance of his Western Stars album by Thom Zimny, who shot the music special Springsteen on Broadway.

Organizers previously announced Daniel Roher's Canadian documentary Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band as the 2019 opening film.

The 2019 edition of TIFF runs Sept. 5-15.

Gala lineup

Opening night – Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, dir. Daniel Roher.

– Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band, dir. Daniel Roher. Closing night – Radioactive, dir. Marjane Satrapi.

– Radioactive, dir. Marjane Satrapi. A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, dir. Marielle Heller.

Abominable, dir. Jill Culton.

American Woman, dir. Semi Chellas.

Blackbird, dir. Roger Michell.

Clemency, dir. Chinonye Chukwu.

Ford v Ferrari, dir. James Mangold.

Harriet, dir. Kasi Lemmons.

Hustlers, dir. Lorene Scafaria.

Joker, dir. Todd Phillips.

Just Mercy, dir. Destin Daniel Cretton.

Ordinary Love, dir. Lisa Barros D'Sa, Glenn Leyburn.

The Goldfinch, dir. John Crowley.

The Sky Is Pink, dir. Shonali Bose.

The Song of Names, dir. François Girard.

True History of the Kelly Gang, dir. Justin Kurzel.

Western Stars, dir. Thom Zimny, Bruce Springsteen.

Special presentations lineup