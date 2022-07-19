The Weeknd picks Sept. 22 for Toronto show postponed by Rogers network outage

The Weeknd has revealed plans for his return to Toronto's Rogers Centre.

After a countrywide outage of the Rogers wireless network forced him to postpone his stadium concert earlier this month, the Canadian pop singer has marked Sept. 22 as the night he'll make up for the show.

Promoter Live Nation says tickets for the original July 8 date will be honoured for the rescheduled performance.

Originally, the Blinding Lights singer hoped to kick off the After Hours Til Dawn world tour in the city where his career began.

However, the Rogers outage that crippled the company's infrastructure left thousands of fans waiting outside the doors of the Rogers Centre an hour before showtime. That's when they were told the performance couldn't move forward because the facility relied on Rogers network technology.

The musician, born Abel Tesfaye, issued a statement at the time saying he was "crushed and heartbroken."