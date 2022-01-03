Skip to Main Content
The Weeknd announces surprise new album, Dawn FM, to release Friday

A trailer for the Weeknd's new album Dawn FM teased clips of new music on Monday, and named several other artists involved in the project, including Canadian comedian Jim Carrey, record producer Quincy Jones, musician Tyler, the Creator and rapper Lil Wayne.

David Friend · The Canadian Press ·
The Weeknd performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game on Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. The Toronto-born singer revealed Monday that a new album called Dawn FM is set to arrive on Friday. (Ashley Landis/The Associated Press)

The Weeknd is kicking off 2022 with the sudden release of a new album.

The Toronto native revealed Monday on social media that Dawn FM is set to arrive on Friday.

A trailer for the album teased clips of new music and named several other artists involved in the project, including Canadian comedian Jim Carrey, record producer Quincy Jones, musician Tyler, the Creator and rapper Lil Wayne.

Dawn FM marks the singer's first album since his smash After Hours arrived in early 2020, spawning a series of hits including Blinding Lights and Save Your Tears.

He's since collaborated on singles with several other artists and headlined the 2021 Super Bowl Halftime show.

It's unclear exactly how Scarborough, Ont.-raised Carrey will be involved in the Weeknd's new album, but the singer told GQ in an interview last year he struck up a friendship with The Truman Show star after discovering they were neighbours in Los Angeles with a shared interest in telescopes.

