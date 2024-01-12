The Weeknd's Blinding Lights becomes 1st Spotify track to cross 4 billion streams

The Weeknd is setting records on Spotify once again with Blinding Lights.

The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.

It's the latest benchmark achieved by the hitmaker's track, which sped past Ed Sheeran's Shape of You as Spotify's most-streamed song a year ago. Shape of You is now the second-most-streamed track with 3.7 billion streams, and Lewis Capaldi's Someone You Loved is in third place with 3.1 billion streams.

A Spotify representative says Blinding Lights was also the most streamed song on the service in 2020 when it peaked at No. 1 in more than 30 countries.

Blinding Lights is one of two Weeknd songs within the leading streaming music platform's Top 10 most-played list.

His 2016 single Starboy holds at No. 6 with nearly three billion streams, almost neck-and-neck with Dance Monkey by Australia's Tones and I.

The Weeknd also continues to be Spotify's top artist with 113 million monthly listeners, according to the service's most recent numbers.