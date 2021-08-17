The Weeknd's Blinding Lights becomes longest charting Billboard Hot 100 song

The Weeknd's megahit Blinding Lights has smashed another record, this time as the longest charting song in Billboard Hot 100 history.

The Toronto singer's 2020 pop single racks up its 88th week on Billboard's marquee chart this week.

That pushes it ahead of Imagine Dragons' Radioactive, which spent 87 weeks on the Hot 100 over a span of two years back in 2012 to 2014.

The Weeknd is the only Canadian among the exclusive group of Billboard's longest charters, which includes rock band AWOLNATION's Sail (79 weeks), Jason Mraz's I'm Yours (76 weeks), LeAnn Rimes' How Do I Live (69 weeks) and OneRepublic's Counting Stars (68 weeks).

Singer won top prize at Billboard Music Awards

In this video image provided by NBC, The Weeknd accepts the top artist award during the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (NBC via AP) (NBC/The Associated Press)

In May, the pop star performed at the Billboard Music Awards, where he was nominated for 16 awards. He won 10, including top male artist, top Hot 100 Song for Blinding Lights and top R&B album for After Hours.

Blinding Lights debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 11 on Dec. 14, 2019, holding the top position for four weeks and keeping momentum throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

WATCH | The official music video for The Weeknd's Blinding Lights:

The song, which sits at No. 18 this week, also held its own against several other Hot 100 charting hits from The Weeknd, including his No. 1 single Save Your Tears and In Your Eyes, which peaked at No. 16.

The Weeknd's new single Take My Breath debuted this week at No. 6.