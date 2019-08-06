Composer for The Simpsons sues for age discrimination, wrongful termination
Alf Clausen, 78, told he was being replaced because series was 'taking the music in a different direction'
The longtime composer of The Simpsons has sued over his dismissal from the long-running series, saying he was discriminated against because of his age and a perceived disability.
The lawsuit filed by Alf Clausen, 78, in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday for age discrimination, wrongful termination and retaliation comes nearly two years after Clausen says he was fired from composing and conducting all music for The Simpsons.
The Emmy-award winning composer's lawsuit says he was told that he was being replaced because the series was "taking the music in a different direction." No other details were included.
The Fox prime-time animated series debuted in 1989. Its 31st season is scheduled to premiere in September.
A message seeking comment from a representative for the show was not immediately returned.
