CBC and BET+ drama The Porter will not receive a second season after U.S. network decides not to fund
Executive producer cites a lack of interest in 'the Canadian point of view' from foreign funders
The creative team behind the CBC and BET+ series The Porter says there's not going to be a Season 2 of the acclaimed historical drama.
Executive producer Jennifer Kawaja commented on the state of The Porter shortly after the series scored a leading 19 nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards on Wednesday.
Kawaja says that CBC green-lit and supported a second season "until the bitter end" but the U.S. network BET+ decided to pass on backing additional episodes.
She says that their production company Sphere Media attempted to find a replacement backer in the United States and Britain, but networks chose to pass due to a lack of interest in "the Canadian point of view," of Black North American train porters.
Sally Catto, CBC general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, said in a statement they are "disappointed that the producers will not be able to move forward on Season 2 as planned."
Catto said they are thankful for the "opportunity to bring this groundbreaking and little-known story to Canadians."
BET+ didn't respond to requests for comment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Account Holder
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?