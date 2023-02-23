CBC and BET+ drama The Porter will not receive a second season after U.S. network decides not to fund

The creative team behind the CBC and BET+ series The Porter says there's not going to be a Season 2 of the acclaimed historical drama.

Executive producer Jennifer Kawaja commented on the state of The Porter shortly after the series scored a leading 19 nominations for the Canadian Screen Awards on Wednesday.

Kawaja says that CBC green-lit and supported a second season "until the bitter end" but the U.S. network BET+ decided to pass on backing additional episodes.

She says that their production company Sphere Media attempted to find a replacement backer in the United States and Britain, but networks chose to pass due to a lack of interest in "the Canadian point of view," of Black North American train porters.

Sally Catto, CBC general manager of entertainment, factual and sports, said in a statement they are "disappointed that the producers will not be able to move forward on Season 2 as planned."

Catto said they are thankful for the "opportunity to bring this groundbreaking and little-known story to Canadians."

BET+ didn't respond to requests for comment.