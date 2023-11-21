The Lion King coming to Toronto for extended run in November 2024

Disney stage musical The Lion King is coming to Toronto's Mirvish Theatre in November 2024 for an extended run.

It's the second time that the show, based on the 1994 animated movie of the same name, will have a "sit-down" production in Toronto — a first for a North American city.

This means that The Lion King will be based in the city for an open-ended run instead of passing through while on tour.

"I believe a new Toronto production will help launch a new generation of Canadian artists, whom we are committed to finding and supporting," David Mirvish said in a news release with the announcement.

The show opens on Nov. 2, 2024 at the Princess of Wales Theatre. The original Canadian production began in March 2000 and closed in January 2004, the second North American production of the show following its 1997 Broadway premiere.

The Lion King is the third-longest running show in the Great White Way's history, with 10,000 performances and counting.

The original stage production was directed by Tony Award winner Julie Taymor with iconic music by Elton John and lyrics by Tim Rice, including songs like Can You Feel The Love Tonight? and Circle of Life.