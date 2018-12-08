How creators and educators are grappling with problematic texts for today's audience

When To Kill a Mockingbird debuts on Broadway for the first time this December, it won't be the version you may remember.

"We weren't going to pretend that 58 years hadn't gone by since the publication of the novel," Hollywood writer Aaron Sorkin said in an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes.

Sorkin obtained the rights to Mockingbird from author Harper Lee before she died, but his vision for the Broadway adaptation led to a legal battle with her estate over changes he deemed necessary. His defence was simple: For a story about racial injustice, "the only two African-American characters have nothing to say on the matter."

He went on to call it "a wasted opportunity."

Harper Lee's novels is seen on display at the To Kill a Mockingbird exhibit at the Stratford Perth Museum in southern Ontario this past November. (Nigel Hunt/CBC News)

Published in 1960, To Kill a Mockingbird tells the story of Tom Robinson, a black man falsely accused of raping a white woman in America's Deep South, and Atticus Finch, the heroic lawyer who steps in to defend him.

The novel won a Pulitzer Prize, was adapted into an Oscar-winning film and has sold more than 40 million copies. It continues to live in the hearts and minds of millions of readers. This fall, it was voted America's best-loved novel. But the book is also among the titles cited in a growing debate over how best to present literary classics that have problematic or contentious elements. Some of the criticism about Mockingbird is that the black characters in the novel have little agency or voice, and the story is written from the perspective of a white author. There's also the repeated use of the N-word. Jonathan Goad stars as Atticus Finch in the Stratford Festival's production of To Kill A Mockingbird this fall. (Stratford Festival/David Hou) That discussion is something Ontario's Stratford Festival has had to grapple with. "Sometimes, To Kill a Mockingbird lives nostalgically in people's minds and so they forget that it's quite a horrific story with a lot of really upsetting language, characters, incidents," says Lois Adamson, the festival's education director. This fall, Stratford's own production of To Kill a Mockingbird is accompanied by digital-study guides for teachers and students to review before seeing the play. And when the students arrive in Stratford, before the performance, they can participate in an hour-long workshop led by members of the cast. These teaching resources and workshops allow students to ask critical questions about perspective, representation, authenticity and what voices are missing from the text before they see the play, Adamson said. Students visiting the Stratford Festival take in a workshop prior to watching To Kill a Mockingbird. (Nigel Hunt/CBC)

"There are not really black voices in the book," said actor Déjah Dixon-Green, who appears in the Stratford Mockingbird production as Jesse, a young black girl who cares for an elderly woman not shy about hurling racist views. "The story is written by a white person. All the black people that speak — it's through a white person's perspective of who they are, rather than their own voice." Dixon-Green's character Jesse appears in Mockingbird, but wasn't written in the original play adaptation. Nigel Shawn Williams, who directed Stratford's production, added the character, with permission from Harper Lee's estate, to help elevate the presence of black characters. Though the character has no speaking part, "I think it's important [she's included], so that those few black children in the audience or visible minority children in the audience have that connection onstage," Dixon-Green said.

Déjah Dixon-Green is part of the ensemble of To Kill a Mockingbird at The Stratford Festival. Nigel Hunt/CBC (Nigel Hunt/CBC News) Along with fellow castmates, Dixon-Green helps run the pre-show student workshops that cover topics such as Jim Crow laws, oppression and social justice. She says she's been "pleasantly surprised" by the engagement she's seen from many students, who ask important questions and offer "a strong opinion on what they feel about the situation and how it connects in today's world." Still, she says, not every school group has the same level and depth of understanding when it comes to the civil rights movement and the themes in the text. Looking beyond Mockingbird As a teen growing up in Nova Scotia, George Elliott Clarke read To Kill a Mockingbird and enjoyed it. But the writer and poet is among those looking at the novel with more of a critical eye today.